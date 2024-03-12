Kuwait's 48Th Gaza Relief Aid Plane Lands In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 48th plane loaded with relief supplies for Palestinians, arrived at Jordan's Maraka International Airport, carrying 45 tons of food to be distributed in Gaza.

Kuwait's Counsellor in Jordan Nasser Al-Mutairi, Assistant Military Attache at Kuwait's Embassy in Jordan Brigaider General Mutlaq l-Jufaidan and other top officials welcomed the plane at the airport.

Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Relief Society (KRS), Omar Al-Thuwaini, said in a statement to KUNA after the plane's arrival that this food aid comes within a campaign launched by KRS in cooperation with various humanitarian charities.

Various Kuwaiti organizations are participating in this campaign, under the supervision of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Health, Social Affairs, Kuwaiti Air Force, in cooperation with Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Kuwait Relief Society, Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works and other humanitarian institutions. (end)

