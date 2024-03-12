Natural Gas Forecast Today - 12/03: Still Churning (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The early hours of Monday have seen a slight decline in natural gas markets as we continue to linger and search for some kind of momentum. For the foreseeable future, I believe we are essentially stuck in a range, and longer-term traders may be taking advantage of this as a sort of "accumulation phase."





Natural Gas Still Going Back and Forth

You can see that we are still going back and forth. It appears that we are currently idling around attempting to decide our next course of action. Given that, you have to consider this from the perspective that, in my opinion, it is an accumulation phase. This could be a great longer-term trade eventually, but you will have to be cautious with your size and of course the risk in general .

I predict that there will be a lot of noise in this market going forward. I do believe that the $1.50 mark has a lot of support. I really dislike shorting all the way down here, so long as that remains the case. To be honest, you didn't make that trade. Selling into a market that has imploded as much as natural gas has over the past few months is pointless. Right now, everything revolves around making the most of the significant shift that will eventually occur outside.

Upon examining the extended-term chart , it is evident how close we have come to a significant market floor. And in the end, I believe that's what this is all about. I'm now using the UNG ETF to do it because I don't want to have to pay out large sums of money each time the market declines. Having said that, I believe we could return to the $3 level, but it may require a significant amount of this year's earnings, making it more of an investment. Use a small position if you're using CFDs, but I believe that for the time being you'll probably just be trading in the $150–$2 range, so I'm using the region just above $150 as a place to accumulate wealth. It's a swing trade, and it may take several months to complete. I don't think this range will be broken anytime soon.

