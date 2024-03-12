Qatar Museums Announces Ramadan Events And Activities

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Doha – Asdaf News:

On March 15, 21, and 22, from 20:30 to 22:30, Dadu Gardens will hold three Ghabga Dinners during Ramadan with the theme“Ramadan Gifts” in association with Baladna. A variety of activities are available for children and adults to enjoy and take part in, such as children's culinary stations, cultural crafts and activities, and interactive cooking workshops.

On March 23, the 13th day of Ramadan, Fire Station Garagao will be open from 20:00 to 23:00. One of Qatar's unique holidays, Garangao is particularly beloved among kids. Face painting, Garangao gifts, and a magic act are all part of the festivities.

On March 18, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will present a“Create Your Own Garangao Bag Workshop” from 20:00 to 21:00. The MIA's Garangao invites children to take part in this creative workshop where they will create and embellish their very own bags to be filled with traditional candy and treats.

Liwan Design Studios and Labs will present Liwan for Good on March 20 from 20:00 to 23:00. Liwan for Good is a special charity event celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. A community-orientated event, it aims to bring together local charities and businesses for an evening of giving. As a creative space in the heart of the city, Liwan invites Qatar's burgeoning design community and the public to join hands and positively impact the world.

The MIA Library will present Planet Kids Club on March 26 from 19:30 to 20:30. The Library invites people to take part in different activities all created under an overarching theme of protecting our planet. This month will be a reading of“Ramadan Around the World” by Ndaa Hassan.

In addition to events and activities, Design Doha QM's new biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the MENA region unveiled several new exhibitions and installations that are open for the public to explore and enjoy over Ramadan.

Among them is Arab Design Now, a regional showcase of more than 70 Arab designers, encompassing works with themes that respond to the unique geographies and cultural values of the region, the exhibition highlights the design sentiments, aesthetics, and preoccupations of the Levant, the Gulf, and North Africa.

In addition to Arab Design Now, five additional exhibitions Colours of the City: A Century of Architecture in Doha; Weaving Poems; 100/100 HUNDRED BEST ARABIC POSTERS Round 04; Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads, and Cultural Kinship, three commissioned works,“Desert” by Amine El Gotaibi,“Doha Dragon” by Joris Laarman, and“Afterimage of the Beginning” by Choi Byung Hoon.

On 19 March, The MIA will present Golden Spider Silk, a captivating companion exhibition to Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran, on view through July 6, 2024. The exhibition delves into the fascinating world of golden spider silk, unveiling its extraordinary history and remarkable properties.

QM's new showcases will also include De/Constructed Meanings, a project space exhibition that showcases the evolution of linguistic systems within critiques of ideology as well as the Bicycle and the Future of Mobility exhibition in conjunction with the future Qatar Auto Museum, and many other exhibitions held throughout 2024.–QNA

Tags#activities #museum #Qatar #Ramadan