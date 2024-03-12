Medical Textiles Market Size, Report, Growth, Latest Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's new report, titled“ Medical Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 .' the study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global medical textiles market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Medical Textiles Market?

The global medical textiles market size reached US$ 22.1 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Global Medical Textiles Market Trends:

The escalating focus on eco-friendly and sustainable products is bolstering the growth of the medical textiles market. In line with this, the increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations encouraging the development of biodegradable and recyclable medical textiles to address the waste management challenges associated with disposable medical products, thereby aligning with the rising consumer and institutional demand for sustainability is aiding in market expansion. Apart from this, the burgeoning trend of home healthcare services, where there is a growing utilization of medical textiles in daily health management and post-operative care is presenting lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of The Medical Textiles Industry:

Increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions:

The global rise in healthcare standards, coupled with an increasing patient population, has escalated the demand for advanced healthcare solutions, including medical textiles. The aging population is another contributing factor, as older adults generally require more medical attention, thereby boosting the usage of medical textiles in various applications like wound care, implants, and non-implantable goods. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases, surgeries, and various medical conditions has necessitated the use of specialized medical textiles that cater to diverse healthcare needs, from simple bandages and gauze to surgical implants and wearable medical devices, creating a positive outlook for market expansion.

Technological advancements in fibers and fabrics:

The field of medical textiles has benefited immensely from technological advancements in fibers, fabrics, and their processing. Innovations in biocompatible materials, nanotechnology, and smart textiles have transformed the landscape of medical textiles. The increasing demand for smart textiles integrated with biosensors for patient monitoring is contributing to the market growth. In confluence with this, ongoing advancements in fiber technology leading to the development of ultra-absorbent and antimicrobial fabrics used in wound care and infection control are aiding in market expansion. These technological advancements have not only enhanced the functionality and efficacy of medical textiles but have also improved patient comfort and outcomes, impelling the market growth.

Rising awareness and emphasis on infection control and hygiene practices:

The heightened focus on infection control, particularly in the wake of global health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the importance of medical textiles. The demand for protective clothing, surgical gowns, masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) has surged to prevent the spread of infections in healthcare settings. Medical textiles are pivotal in meeting these requirements, offering solutions that combine safety, comfort, and effectiveness. In addition to this, the increase in production and innovation in high-performance textiles that provide barrier protection, antimicrobial properties, and fluid resistance in infection control and hygiene practices in healthcare facilities is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Medical Textiles Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type :



Non-Woven

Knitted

Woven Others

Non-woven fabrics represent the largest segment due to their extensive use in medical textiles, attributed to their high efficiency, disposability, cost-effectiveness, and superior properties like filtration, absorbency, and sterility.

Breakup by Application:



Implantable Goods

Non-Implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products Others

Healthcare & hygiene products dominate the market as medical textiles are integral in a wide array of products, including surgical gowns, drapes, masks, and sterilization wraps.

Breakup by Region :



Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market, fueled by rapid industrialization, increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing population, and rising awareness about health and hygiene.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Medical Textiles Industry:



Asahi Kasei

Cardinal Health

Freudenberg

Getinge

KCWW

Schouw

ATEX Technologies Inc

Bally Ribbon Mills

Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.

Bluestar Silicones

Biomedical Structures

Medical Grade Innovations

Strategic Partners Life Threads LLC, etc.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

