Azerbaijan Celebrates Wind Tuesday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Today in Azerbaijan, the third pre-holiday Tuesday is being
celebrated on the eve of the Novruz holiday, known as Yel
Chershenbesi (Wind Tuesday).
This day celebrates the arrival of the first calendar month of
spring, with only a few days left before Novruz spring feast
Wind Tuesday holds importance as a symbol of the wind,
representing the air of the upcoming New Year. In ancient
mythological beliefs about the creation of the world, air is
considered the last of the four natural elements. The wind, in
particular, was designated as the representation of this element in
the beliefs of the ancestors.
In Azerbaijani folklore, the figure of Yel Dede (Father Wind) is
portrayed as the most powerful of all natural phenomena, guiding
kind-hearted individuals lost in the forests by giving them a ball
of thread and blowing on it to show them the way.
This tale of guidance forms the basis of the well-known story of
Fatma Nene. Many customs and beliefs are associated with Yel Dede,
such as refraining from taking flour from the mill until his
arrival.
The central ritual of Yel Chershenbesi involves the lighting of
bonfires in all courtyards. According to ancient beliefs, these
fires symbolically take away all the misfortunes of the past year.
By jumping over the flames, individuals participate in a symbolic
act of cleansing, transferring their troubles, misfortunes, and
disappointments to the fire as a way of preparing for the New Year
ahead.
Note that the first day of Novruz falls on the spring equinox on
March 20-21. The holiday celebrates the arrival of spring and the
start of a new year.
On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included in UNESCO's List of
Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared
March 21 the International Day of Novruz.
Azerbaijan is to mark Torpaq Charshanbasi (Soil Tuesday) on
March 19. The Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 21.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107965534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.