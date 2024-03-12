DiXiO Expands Operations in KSA and Appoints Joude Badra as General Manager

(MENAFN- EmailWire) RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - DiXiO, the leading global Fintech company in financial messaging, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with the appointment of Joude Badra as the General Manager. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for DiXiO as it strengthens its presence in the Middle East and underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative financial messaging solutions.



“KSA is going through a tremendous transformation on its way to becoming a global financial powerhouse, surely one of the most attractive markets in the world for years to come, particularly with Vision 2030 on the horizon.” said Joude Badra.



DiXiO's global expansion continues with a focus on providing cutting-edge financial messaging solutions for banks and enterprises to optimize SWIFT connectivity. The recent appointment of Joude Badra as General Manager for KSA marks a pivotal moment, aligning his leadership with DiXiO's commitment to innovation, positioning the company as a driving force in shaping the future of financial messaging in the region.



“Joude brings a wealth of experience in investment, corporate and digital banking across the Middle East and Africa region, and we are thrilled to have him join our team” said Lionel Vincke, CEO of DiXiO.



About DiXiO

DiXiO is the leading cloud solution provider in Financial Messaging that serves all types of financial institutions such as banks, Asset Managers, Family Offices, central banks, corporates and fintechs in 60+ countries. The cloud platform connects clients to global financial networks, enabling secure execution of international payments, FX deals, trade finance, and securities settlement.



Over the past years, DiXiO established itself as the reference in the Financial Messaging industry, being registered as an official Swift Agent, Service Partner and Platform Partner. For financial institutions, working with DiXiO means establishing a long-term, trusted relationship with some of the best Financial Messaging experts worldwide, and leveraging on a cutting-edge platform to offer the most innovative services to their end-customers.

Learn more at dixio.me or follow on LinkedIn.



About Joude Badra

Mr. Badra, a seasoned executive with over 15 years of regional experience, previously served as Assistant General Manager at Bemo Saudi Fransi Bank, overseeing IT, Digital Services, E- Channels, Project Management, and Corporate Banking. His leadership at Bemo played a pivotal role in driving innovation and digital transformation within the banking sector.



Before joining DiXiO, he held roles as Executive Director at FB Green, focusing on Africa- centric investments, and as Deputy Head of Investment Banking at Bemo Saudi Fransi Finance.

Mr. Badra, a distinguished graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University, Canada, is a CFA charterholder, fluent in Arabic, English, and French.







