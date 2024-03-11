SBU Nabs Spouse Of Former Regional Official Over Spying For Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian asset who is believed to have been collecting sensitive data about Ukraine's Defense Forces in Vinnytsia region, as well as publicly justified Russian aggression.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

The suspect is a spouse of the former local council head, who was part of the now-banned pro-Russian Party of the Regions.

On the instructions of her Russian handlers, she worked to spot combat aircraft on airfields and locate air defense systems around Air Force bases.

In addition, the woman had been working to locate medical facilities were soldiers were undergoing treatment, as well as the railway routes of military convoys.

The enemy planned to use such data for preparing missile and drone strikes.

As a result of counter-subversive measures, SBU operatives exposed the culprit and properly documented her criminal activities before detaining her.

The SBU says prompt action prevented high-precision strikes.

Also, the inquiry established that the perpetrator had been spreading calls on social media, using an alias, for public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was because of her anti-Ukrainian public activity that the woman got into the FSB spotlight and was ultimately recruited.

The court ruled to remand the suspect in custody. If found guilty, she faces life in imprison.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the suspect is a resident of the town of Haisyn, Vinnytsia region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed and charged a judge from Luhansk region, who, on orders from the Russian FSB, had been gathering and sending Russia confidential personal data of his colleagues and army servicemen.