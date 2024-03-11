Judge Seeking Putin's Arrest Elected ICC Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at a plenary session elected Judge Tomoko Akane as the new President of the court.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the ICC press service.

"Today, 11 March 2024, the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in a plenary session, elected Judge Tomoko Akane as President of the Court. Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala was elected First Vice-President and Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou Second Vice-President. The members of the Presidency are elected for a three-year term with immediate effect," the statement reads.

“I am deeply honoured to have been elected by my fellow judges to serve as President of the International Criminal Court. At this challenging time for the Court, stable, collaborative and unified leadership is required. I will focus on fostering dialogue amongst the organs of the Court, and defence and victims' representatives, as well as in reinforcing the dialogue with States Parties and States that have not yet ratified the Rome Statute. I will also prioritise the security and well-being of the Court's personnel”, said newly-elected ICC President Akane.

It is noted that the Presidency, which consists of the president (chair of the court) and two vice-presidents, plays a key role in providing strategic leadership of the ICC as a whole. The Presidency with other bodies and seeks the concurrence of the Prosecutor on matters of mutual concern.

According to the Rome Statute, which governs the ICC treaty, the Presidency is responsible for the proper administration of the court, with the exception of the Office of the Prosecutor.

The Presidency oversees the activities of the Registry and provides input into a broad range of administrative policies affecting the Court's overall functioning.

In addition, it concludes Court-wide cooperation agreements with States and international organizations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last year the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation put ICC Judge Tomoko Akane, who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ombudsperson for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, on the wanted list.

On March 5, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Kobylash, and

Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.

Photo: International Criminal Court