Regent and InterContinental hotels to open in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)







Set to open in January 2027, Regent Riyadh KAFD and InterContinental Riyadh KAFD will add to IHG's luxury portfolio in KAFD.

Dubai, 08 March 2024: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with the King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Company (KAFD DMC) to bring two more luxury hotels to Riyadh. In an expansion of the IHG-KAFD partnership, Regent Riyadh KAFD and InterContinental Riyadh KAFD are poised to complement the region's first Kimpton at KAFD, which is set to debut by the end of 2024 as part of the agreement established last year, bringing its total to three properties in KAFD.

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is the first vertical city in the Kingdom that is home to a unique 5-asset class mixed-use district of office spaces, luxury residences and hotels, retail outlets, and entertainment and cultural venues, across a land area of 1.6 square kilometers, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, learn, and play. KAFD

is the largest LEED-certified mixed-use business district in the world. A landmark development, from its sustainable design and eco-friendly operations to smart infrastructure and LEED-certifying buildings,

that epitomizes the core values of Vision 2030 of quality of life and sustainable development.

Both set to open in 2027, Regent Riyadh KAFD will mark IHG's inaugural Regent property in Riyadh, promising unparalleled experiences characterized by serene touches, thoughtful contrasts, and imaginative extravaganzas. The 250-keys hotel will feature a signature restaurant,

two specialty restaurants, a tea lounge, and two cafes. Beyond its culinary offerings, Regent Riyadh KAFD will also have a luxury fitness facility and a Regent Spa. The hotel will also offer a Grand Ballroom, meeting rooms, VIP, and Bridal Suites.



InterContinental Riyadh KAFD, on the other hand, will debut as a captivating haven, inviting guests into a world of fascination with unique perspectives and an indelible beacon of hospitality and cultural immersion. Featuring 400 keys, the hotel will showcase five food and beverage outlets, including a signature offering, two specialty restaurants, and a lobby lounge. InterContinental Riyadh KAFD will also offer conferencing facilities, a fitness center spa, a swimming pool, and an indoor recreation area within a Retail Business Centre located in proximity.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels and Resorts commented: 'Riyadh is undergoing a massive transformation, and locations like KAFD increase the number of investments into the city and the wider Kingdom. At IHG, we remain committed to the Kingdom's visionary ambitions through our expanding portfolio of hotels. We are ever confident in our partnership with KAFD to cater to the growing demand for luxury guest experiences in the region with Regent Riyadh and InterContinental Riyadh KAFD; embodying the principles of our 'Journey to Tomorrow' initiative and ensuring we set a benchmark for world-class luxury and ultra-luxury stays that prioritize responsible practices and contribute to a sustainable future for the capital.'

Commenting on the partnership, Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer at KAFD DMC also said: 'Saudi Arabia's tourism is booming like never before, seeing a 58% increase in visitor numbers and ranking second globally in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023. The Kingdom counted over 100 million tourists last year, collectively spending SAR100 billion, and these numbers are poised to grow, with a national target of 150 million by 2030.' He added: 'Now, as a full-fledged business district active around the clock evolving into a vibrant lifestyle destination as well, KAFD stands poised to emerge as a key focal point for both business and leisure travelers. We are excited to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to enrich KAFD's luxury lifestyle and hospitality offerings for those seeking exceptional experiences in the heart of Riyadh. We both share a steadfast commitment to the Kingdom's Vision, aligning our efforts not only to elevate the hospitality experience within KAFD but also to support the broader objectives of Vision 2030 by fostering growth and excellence in the hospitality sector.'

The two hotels are set to deliver first-class and luxury hospitality for KAFD's corporate travelers and visitors alike. Guests of both hotels will benefit from IHG's best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which provides an elevated guest experience – giving them richer benefits that can be availed on IHG's new mobile app. The benefits range from suite upgrades and annual lounge memberships to extended check-outs, and much more, depending on the chosen benefit level.

IHG currently operates 43 hotels across 6 brands in Saudi Arabia, including Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, voco, and Staybridge Suites, and has a strong pipeline of 32 hotels due to open in the next 2-5 years.

