Tata Technologies collaborates with the Government of Telangana to transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Skill Development Centers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11 March 2024: Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has signed a 5-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Telangana to modernize 65 government-owned ITIs across the state with a total project cost of INR 2324 Crores. This collaboration is an extension of Tata Technologies' efforts to support projects of high social impact and complement the efforts of the Telangana Government to enhance the availability of skilled talent and attract investments from industries desirous of setting-up manufacturing infrastructure in Telangana. The upgraded Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will serve as Skill Development Centers, strengthening the technical proficiency and employability of students. By training a workforce that is not only highly skilled in Industry 4.0 tools & technologies but also primed for immediate industry deployment, these centres will stimulate the economic progression and holistic development of the state.



The Telangana government has launched various skill development initiatives to empower its diverse workforce and support the state's manufacturing and MSME industries. The collaboration between Tata Technologies and the Telangana government will further bolster the government’s efforts toward upskilling the youth and phasing out courses with limited relevance in the evolving industrial landscape.



Tata Technologies is collaborating with 20 global industry partners to upgrade the ITIs, which will offer 8 long-term courses and 23 short-term courses that cater to Industry 4.0 demands, training over 9,000 students on long-term courses and 1,00,000 students on short-term courses annually at full capacity once the ITIs are upgraded. The upgradation and modernization of the ITIs will facilitate upskilling in sectors related to Industry 4.0, Product Design & Development, Product Verification and Virtual analysis, Design for Artisans and Handicrafts, Additive manufacturing (3D printing), Modern Automotive Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, Battery Electric Vehicle Training, IoT and Digital Instrumentation, Process Control and Automation with HMI, PLC SCADA, Advanced Manufacturing and Prototyping, Industrial Robotics with arc welding, AI-based Virtual Welding & Painting, Advanced Plumbing, Digital Meters, Agriculture and Horticulture, and much more.



The MOA signing ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, along with other dignitaries from the Telangana Government and the leadership team of Tata Technologies. The Labour and Employment Department of Telangana briefed the dignitaries about the collaboration program and skill development initiatives.



During the MOA signing event, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, said, "We’re delighted to collaborate with Tata Technologies for the transformation of ITIs into Skill Development Centers that will provide training on in-demand skills leading to better employment opportunities for the local youth. This will transform the state of Telangana into a potential investment destination for all those industry players keen on embracing Industry 4.0 and smart technologies for manufacturing.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Technologies, said, "In our endeavor to engineer a better world for our youth, our collaboration with the Telangana Government stands as a testament of our commitment to nurturing talent equipped for tomorrow's challenges. By harnessing our deep-rooted expertise in product engineering and our comprehensive understanding of the manufacturing domain, we are not just upskilling; we are preparing a workforce ready to innovate within the realms of Industry 4.0. This collaboration symbolizes our pledge to develop skillsets that align with the technological advancements and dynamics of the rapidly transforming ecosystem.”



Speaking at the occasion, Smt. I. Rani Kumudini, IAS, Special Principal Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana, said, “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies to upgrade ITIs is aligned with Telangana State Skill Mission (TSSM) & Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge (TASK) which targets unemployed youth and recent graduates for training. Equipping them with the latest technologies

will bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce thereby creating more job opportunities and encouraging the youth to build their careers in the state.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Pawan Bhageria – President, Global HR, IT Admin and Education, Tata Technologies, said, "As India navigates through a wave of technological innovations, we at Tata Technologies are at the forefront, shaping the future of manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Our collaboration with global OEMs and deep understanding of the manufacturing value chain enables us to craft curricula that arm the youth of Telangana with the skills coveted by the industry. Our goal is to deliver comprehensive courses that furnish the essential technological acumen for upskilling, ensuring our future workforce is primed for the unfolding opportunities within the manufacturing sector.”







