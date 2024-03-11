RITES Limited Celebrates Women's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, March 11, 2024: RITES Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, celebrated Womenâ€TMs Day by hosting an interactive session at their corporate office, Shikhar, in Gurugram for its employees. Renowned administrator Ms. Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport, Delhi Police, led the session as the guest speaker.



Narrating her experience, Ms. Rangnani highlighted the challenges faced by women officers and spoke about the perseverance, the need to combat societal judgment, time management and work-life balance. The session concluded with an exchange of gratitude and a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion at the workplace.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning over 5 decades and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

User :- Amit Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9999448552