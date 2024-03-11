SNAPCLEAN Introduces A Safe UVC Sterilisation & Disinfecting Machine To Singapore

*More locations will be announced soon.--br- style="margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/resize-instagram-24.png" class="lazyload" src="">#snapclean #cleaninghacks #safeUVThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.