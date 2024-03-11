Kuwaiti Photographer Wins AUTM Best Travel Photo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 10 (KUNA) -- the Arab Union for Tourism Media (AUTM) announced on Sunday that Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Al-Kanderi shared the travel photo of the year 2024 for his "Wadi Durbat" photo which was featured in an article published by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), with Iraq's Hikmat Al-Ayashi.

Al-Kanderi, who works at KUNA as an editor, saw his win in the Berlin International Tourism Trade (ITB), one of the biggest global travel fairs, for his publication dubbed (Wadi Durbat ... for the picturesque nature of Salalah).

This year's competition saw 16 participants from the Arab world, said AUTM's board in a statement, and awards were given in various categories like, best travel report, best travel short video and best travel photo.

A judging committee was formed to evaluate the submissions by the contenders, some of the criteria includes accuracy of information, influence, promoting tourism in Arab countries and more. (end)

