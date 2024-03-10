Invest Qatar Partners With Deloitte To Highlight Qatar's Efforts To Develop Future-Ready Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), in collaboration with Deloitte, the leading global professional service firm, has launched a joint report titled 'Qatar's Digital Frontier: Mapping the Future of Skills.'

The comprehensive study delves into the significance of nurturing digital skills as a fundamental pillar for expediting digital transformation and provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the workforce in the digital era.

This digital transformation has resulted in a surge in the demand for digital competencies, poised to profoundly impact both current and future workforces.

This impact was already witnessed in 2021-2022, with roles linked to generative artificial intelligence recording a substantial increase of over 44 percent, while Web3 and next-generation software saw a 40 percent increase, and mobility technologies witnessed a

more than 15 percent

rise. Qatar's digital skills development ecosystem encompasses substantial government investments targeting various sectors, particularly in upskilling public workers, the youth population and segments at risk of digital exclusion.

The nation also hosts esteemed local and international schools and universities, fostering the development of the future digital workforce, with over 2,000 STEM graduates annually. Additionally, Qatar has prioritised bolstering its research and innovation capabilities by embracing cutting-edge technologies and enabling institutions, such as the TASMU Accelerator, Digital Incubation Centre (DIC) and Smart Factory.

Furthermore, Qatar is home to international technology players, which offer specialised programmes aimed at significantly enhancing digital skills and propelling the nation's

technological advancement

forward. Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“Recognising digitalisation as a catalyst for innovative transformation and new opportunities, rather than a disruptor to traditional businesses, has been fundamental to Qatar's successful digital transformation journey. This is evident in the diverse national efforts to empower a workforce capable of navigating the evolving landscape and meeting changing business demands. Today, Qatar is ranked 1st globally for its attractiveness to international students and the 4th most appealing destination globally for talent. Our joint report with Deloitte underscores Qatar's forward-thinking approach and outlines the roadmap to unlock further opportunities, paving the way for foreign investors to capitalise on the transformative potential of digitisation.”