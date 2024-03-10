Discover Ramadan To Remember At Katara Towers With Raffles And Fairmont Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The majestic Katara Towers in Doha have revealed a host of enticing and unforgettable offers to be enjoyed with family and loved ones during Ramadan. As one of the most iconic landmarks in the city, this soaring structure- built to resemble the crossed swords of Qatar's national emblem- is home to two of the most luxurious hotels and the largest grandest events venue, Katara Hall.

This Ramadan, indulge in the luxurious and unique Iftar and Suhoor experiences at Katara Hall's grand tent. The tent's design merges contemporary aesthetics with rich heritage, creating a soothing atmosphere with blues, whites, and Katara's signature touches of gold. Guests can savour the flavours of traditional Arabic and international cuisine alongside signature dishes from the hotel's award-winning restaurants, all while enjoying the ocean-front terrace view. Indulge in a delectable array of flavoured dates, Koulas, and Kidri to break your fast. Follow it up with an exquisite selection of soups, salads, and mezze - a perfect blend of traditional delights and contemporary twists. Experience the rich flavours of muhammara, wine leaves, labneh, and mint, and treat your taste buds to the unique taste of avocado hummus and garlic potato salad.

Experience a range of delectable hot and cold dishes from two of the most famous restaurants - Raffles and Fairmont Doha. Relish in the mouth-watering antipasti, Osso Bucco, and Gnocchi from Alba by Enrico Crippa, the first restaurant outside of Europe to be awarded a Michelin Star by Raffles Doha.

L'Artisan offers you a chance to indulge in jumbo prawn salad and 120-day-aged Australian Beef Tenderloin. Enjoy Fairmont Doha with its seafood towers from VAYA!, Fresh Sushi from Provok and delicious roasted and marinated fish from Masala Library.

Savour the traditional Ramadan and Arabesque dishes, which include lamb kibbeh, meat Sambousek, Lamb Ouzi, Chicken Tagine, and a Shawarma station, among many other delectable options.

To make a reservation or for more information please contact 4030 7100.