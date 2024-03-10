Ukraine Needs Unlimited Supplies Of Arms, Ammo - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Vilnius, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine needs unlimited supplies of weapons and ammunition to fight off Russia's onslaught.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Delfi .

"The strategy of helping Ukraine drop by drop no longer works. If things go on as they do now, it won't end well for anyone. Unlimited and timely supplies of all types of weapons and ammunition are necessary for Ukraine to prevail over Russia," said Kuleba.

According to the top diplomat, the era of peace in Europe is over. "Weak decisions - more war, strong decisions - end of war. It's that simple," Kuleba said after meeting with his Baltic and French counterparts.

Canadian soldiers show how they train Ukrainian defenders

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kuleba paid a working visit to Lithuania on Friday to meet with the foreign ministers of the Baltic States and France. The key topic of talks is the rapid increase in military aid from Ukraine's allies and partners, as well as boosting production capacities of EU defense industries. At the same time, Kuleba called on partners to have their training missions return to Ukraine and have them protected with their own air defense shield.

Photo: ELTA / ANDRIUS UFARTAS