Kazakhstan Eager To Expedite Peace Treaty Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan is interested in the soonest conclusion of a peace
treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with "Azerbaijan"
newspaper before his state visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"Today, we witness the vibrant revival of Karabakh. Significant
creative endeavors are underway in the region, encompassing the
development of transportation, social amenities, and tourist
infrastructure. Construction projects include airports, hotels,
residential buildings, and schools, contributing to the region's
growth and progress.
Certainly, we couldn't overlook this commendable endeavor. While
visiting Baku in August 2022, I announced the construction of the
Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creative Development in Fuzuli as
a heartfelt gift from the people of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.
The agenda for my present visit includes the official
inauguration of the center. Undoubtedly, this establishment will
serve as another emblem of the friendship, brotherhood, and mutual
support shared between our nations and peoples.
I wish to reiterate our companies' keen interest in contributing
to the rejuvenation of Karabakh. I extend my gratitude to the
leadership of Azerbaijan for granting a project to the Kazakh
company for constructing the Central District Hospital in Fuzuli.
We anticipate more such collaborative projects involving companies
from Kazakhstan in the near future.
I firmly believe that through our collective endeavors, Karabakh
will flourish anew, serving as a testament to Azerbaijan's
visionary policies. The revitalization of the region's
infrastructure will not only foster the development of Azerbaijan
but also benefit the broader South Caucasus region.
In addition, I would like to note that Kazakhstan is interested
in concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon
as possible.
As an initiator and supporter of international peacekeeping
initiatives, Kazakhstan is ready to support any efforts aimed at
peaceful and stable development of the entire Eurasian region," the
president said.
