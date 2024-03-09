PM Modi In Azamgarh On Sunday To Dedicate Multiple Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Azamgarh, Mar 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 42,000 crore during his visit to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

During the Azamgarh visit, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 15 airport projects across the country worth more than Rs 9,800 crore. He will inaugurate 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of three new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports, said Press Information Bureau Communication Officer Prashant Kakkar.

The 12 new terminal buildings will have a combined capacity to serve 620 lakh (6.2 crore) passengers annually. As for the three terminal buildings the foundation stone of which is being laid, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 lakh passengers per annum once completed.

These terminal buildings have state-of-the-art passenger amenities and are also equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, Provision of Canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, etc. The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city.

In a step towards regular air connectivity for Aligarh city, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the Aligarh airport on Sunday.

A 19-seater aircraft will make its maiden flight from Aligarh on Monday, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2,000 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure. The innovative construction technology employed in these LHPs will give the families a sustainable and futuristic living experience.

He will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. These projects to be dedicated to nation include three packages of four-lane Lucknow Ring Road and six-lane of Chakeri to Allahabad (Prayagraj) section of NH-2.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the four-laning of the western side spur of Rampur- Rudrapur; two packages of the six-laning of Kanpur Ring Road, and four-laning of the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj section of NH-24B/NH-30. The road projects will improve connectivity, help reduce traffic congestion and will lead to socio-economic development in the region.

He will dedicate to the nation about 744 rural road projects worth more than Rs 3,700 crore built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These projects will result in the cumulative construction of more than 5,400 km of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting nearly 59 districts in the state. This will enhance connectivity and provide a significant boost to socio-economic development.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects worth around Rs 8,200 crore, which will strengthen the rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. He will dedicate doubling and electrification of multiple key rail sections. He will also dedicate to the nation the Bhatni-Peokol bypass line, which will end the problem of engine reversal at Bhatni and facilitate seamless operation of trains.

He will lay the foundation stone for gauge conversion of Bahraich-Nanpara-Nepalganj Road rail section. After completion of this project, the region will be connected to the metropolitan cities through a broad-gauge line, which will facilitate speedy development.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and dedicate multiple sewage treatment plants and other such projects in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Etawah.

District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj said that the Prime Minister will remain in the district for more than an hour-and-a-half.