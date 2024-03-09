Tamil Nadu Launches Textile Skill Development Initiative

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Mar 9 (KNN)

In an endeavour to bolster the textile and apparel workforce in the state, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), and the Department of Textiles have initiated a comprehensive skill development program at KG Denim in Coimbatore.

The aim is to equip a total of 8,950 workers across the state with the necessary skills for employment in this sector.

As per a recent press release from the Department of Textiles, the government's scheme, titled "Training of Workmen," in collaboration with SITRA, intends to train individuals in spinning, weaving, garmenting, and technical textiles.

Participants will receive transport reimbursements from TNSDC along with a stipend of Rs 1000 for the duration of their training.

The training curriculum encompasses various trades such as spinning mill operation, power-loom weaving, fitters, shuttleless weaving, sewing machine operation, and computer-aided textile designing.

Upon completion, it is anticipated that the wages of the trained workers will escalate to Rs 8,000 to Ra 10,000 per month. Moreover, a significant proportion, ranging from 75 per cent to 80 per cent, are slated for placement in textile and garment units.

SITRA has solidified partnerships by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and reviewing proposals from 10 textile mills for inclusion in the scheme.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has given the green light to five training centers, including KG Denim and the Dyers Association of Tiruppur.

The inaugural training session at KG Denim, held on Friday, will see the participation of 10 individuals, including four women, who will undergo 340 hours of intensive training in airjet loom weaving.

(KNN Bureau)