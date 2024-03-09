71St Miss World: 'I Feel Like The King Of The World', Declares Kjo

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who is hosting the finale of Miss World 2024 in the BKC area of Mumbai, has said that hosting the event makes him feel like the "king of the world".

The Dharma head-honcho graced the stage and opened the event along with fellow host Megan Young, the winner of 2013 Miss World.

Addressing 112 participants and the guests at the event, KJo took a leaf from the dialogue of the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer 'Titanic' in which the actor says, "I feel like the king of the world", KJo said being in the company of beauty pageant contenders at the world stage, he truly feels like the 'King of the World", and that he is only "a mere mortal" among the ladies at the event.

For the event, KJo donned a black tuxedo with shimmery shoulders and black pants.

This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka, is representing India at the beauty pageant.

The event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai.

The competition will have 112 participants. Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the finale in Mumbai on Saturday.