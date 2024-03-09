Sukhwinder Singh Sings Patriotic ‘Qatra Qatra’ For ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The song 'Qatra Qatra' from the upcoming Sara Ali Khan-starrer streaming movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' was released on Saturday. The song has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and is composed by Mukund Suryawanshi.

This patriotic song evokes feelings of pure devotion, loyalty, and respect, and beautifully depicts the passion and dedication of the unsung heroes of the Quit India movement.

The lyrics for the track have been furnished by Ravi Girri and Rohan Deshmukh. The song was first showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with a live performance by Sukhwinder Singh.

Talking about the song, Sukhwinder Singh said:“'Qatra Qatra' holds a special place in my heart. This song not only evokes a sense of patriotism and pride, but it also encompasses the emotion and strength shown by our freedom fighters. It's an incredible ode to all the unsung heroes who have braved for the nation.”

He further mentioned:“It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untold story that gives a glimpse into the power of youth's voice. Like 'Jai Ho' became an anthem of the youth of its time, I hope 'Qatra Qatra' too achieves that and echoes as the voice of the generation.”

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.