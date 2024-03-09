Seven Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes In South Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 9 (IANS) Seven people went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong in South Korea on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.
Two South Koreans and seven Indonesians were aboard the 29-ton vessel when it overturned in waters 68 kilometers south of an island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at 6:29 a.m., according to officials, Yonhap news agency reported.
Rescue operations are under way after a 29-ton fishing vessel capsized in waters off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong.
Two crew members were later found unconscious inside the vessel, and have been sent to a hospital, they said.
The nationalities of the rescued crew members were not immediately known.
The officials said 11 Coast Guard patrol vessels, two Navy vessels and five helicopters are conducting a search operation at the accident site.
The capsized boat had departed the southern resort island of Jeju at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday.
Details are awaited.
