Salam Signed 31 Agreements At LEAP 2024 To Support Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation Agenda

(MENAFN- Mid-East) These agreements span the entire digital spectrum, from cutting-edge network transformations to groundbreaking e-commerce solutions, big data analytics, and AI applications.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Salam, the fastest-growing and most innovative Saudi telecommunications brand at the 2023 Global Brands Awards, amplified its impact by signing 31 agreements at the highly anticipated LEAP 2024 event. By deepening relationships with existing partners while pursuing new opportunities, Salam has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to forging an innovative and inclusive future.

At LEAP that year, Salam made waves by announcing new partnerships spanning the entire digital spectrum, from cutting-edge network transformations to groundbreaking e-commerce solutions, big data analytics, AI applications and more. Salam's visionary CEO, Ahmed Al-Anqari accompanied with leaders within the organisation, were at hand to sign the various agreements, establishing Salam as a key player in Saudi's dynamic digital ecosystem.

Ahmed Al-Anqari, on signing these milestone partnerships, stated:“At Salam, we believe that innovation knew no bounds. Our partnerships are the cornerstone of our success, and together, we are helping shape a future where no one is left behind. In line with Vision 2030, the digital transformation of the Saudi government is an integral part of the overall strategy that aims to enable and accelerate societal transformation. Through these agreements, we can drive progress in Saudi Arabia and beyond while staying true to our people-centered vision.”

The event hosted over 450 startups, more than 1,000 speakers, and over 170,000 exhibitors from across the globe. The event, known as the“Digital Davos,” took place from March 4-7, 2024, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.

Salam's booth provided an immersive experience into a future where technology was designed around human needs and business objectives, showcasing Salam's blueprint for a digitally empowered Kingdom through the lenses of connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud management, and emerging technologies.

Salam welcomed visitors, partners, and technology enthusiasts from around the world to their booth at LEAP 2024, where the future of digital transformation was showcased.