India, Spain Discuss Defence Coop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 8 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held talks on Friday with Spanish Secretary of State for Defence Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia who is heading a high-level delegation on a two-day visit to India.

"A number of bilateral defence cooperation issues were discussed, with focus on industrial collaboration," according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Defence.

They also discussed future joint plans in maritime and air domains and reviewed the ongoing projects.

"They appreciated the increased interaction at business-to-business level between the defence industries of both countries, including an ongoing visit from Spanish defence industry association TEDAE to India," the statement added.

During the talks, Aramane highlighted the increased opportunities in India in the defence production sector, the statement added. (end)

atk











MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954098