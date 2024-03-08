Sports Medicine Podiatrist To Serve Kissimmee, Lake Nona Communities

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) KISSIMMEE and LAKE NONA, Fla., March 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Trevor Baddaloo, DPM, a board-certified podiatrist who previously worked with the Miami Heat, recently joined Florida podiatric group Modern Foot & Ankle and will begin seeing patients on Monday. After working in private practice in New York, Dr. Baddaloo is thrilled to trade in the cold for sunny Central Florida. He will be practicing alongside Dr. Vanisaben Patel at the Lake Nona and Kissimmee locations, with a special connection to the latter.







Image caption: Dr. Trevor Baddaloo.

“My connection to Kissimmee is not just professional but deeply personal,” Dr. Baddaloo explained.“With family residing in this welcoming community, my yearly visits have allowed me to appreciate the people, the landscape, and, of course, the theme parks.

“The prospect of now practicing in the vibrant landscape of Kissimmee-Orlando is both a homecoming and an exciting venture,” he continued.“Beyond the enriching professional opportunities, I look forward to contributing to the health of a community that holds a special place in my heart.”

Skilled in all facets of podiatric healthcare, Dr. Baddaloo also has a special interest in wound care, diabetic foot care, minimally-invasive procedures, and, most notably, sports medicine-in fact, he trained with the Miami Heat's team podiatrist for three years during his residency.

“Working with high-level athletes allowed me to hone my sports medicine skills significantly,” Dr. Badaloo shared.“Beyond that, my patients can count on my commitment to long-term wellness through preventative strategies and patient education.”

A major factor in Dr. Baddaloo's decision to join Modern Foot & Ankle, which is renowned for its dedication to patient-centered care and medical innovation , was how closely his own clinical approach aligned with the group's core values and mission.

“Rooted in compassion, my approach resonates with the values upheld by our practice, ensuring every patient receives personalized, top-tier podiatric care,” he shared.“Together, we can forge a path where expertise meets empathy.”

The offices are located at 3070 Loopdale Lane in Kissimmee and 10016 Wellness Way in Lake Nona . To schedule an appointment with Dr. Baddaloo, visit or call 1-844-MODERN9.

About Modern Foot & Ankle®:

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.

For more information, visit .

