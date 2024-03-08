IAEA Board Of Governors Demands That Ukraine Regain Control Over Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By a majority of votes, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved a draft resolution on nuclear safety, security and guarantees, which was developed by Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the document calls on Russia to urgently remove any unauthorized personnel, including the military, from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and to immediately return the plant to the full control of the competent authorities of Ukraine in accordance with the existing license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine. The above is necessary to ensure the plant's safe and reliable operation.

“The Russian Federation openly displays hostility towards the Agency and deliberately undermines confidence in the non-proliferation system. Today, by supporting the resolution developed by Ukraine, the countries will send a clear signal to Russia to stop its illegal activities. The vote for this resolution demonstrates the commitment of the IAEA and the need to return safety to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. After all, the future development of atomic energy in the world can be stopped even by any minor accident at Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted.

The adopted document also voices concern over the unstable nuclear safety and security conditions at Zaporizhzhia NPP, especially the lack of properly qualified personnel at the site, gaps in the implementation of scheduled and preventive works, the absence of reliable supply chains, vulnerable water and external power supply conditions, and the placement of anti-personnel mines in the buffer zone between the internal and external perimeter of the plant.

