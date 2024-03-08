Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Launches Poll Campaign, Declares Party's 9 Poll Guarantees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, launched the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign on Friday.

The campaign was launched in the presence of other party leaders and workers from the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on DDU Marg.

"I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family," Kejriwal stated.

"Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament)," he stated. Delhi and Punjab are ruled by AAP and these are the only two states that have free electricity supply, he said.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated at a media conference that the AAP government is at odds with the BJP and federal agencies.

He said that the BJP through the Delhi LG tried to stop all welfare schemes of the AAP government but none of the seven MPs raised a voice against it.



Appealing to the voters, Kejriwal said, "Identify those who are stopping your work and the development of Delhi, and punish them for their wrongdoings this time. Give your blessings this time to your son who always takes care of your family and always protects you from these people."



INDIA bloc partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. The AAP will fight the general election in collaboration with INDIA bloc partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three.



The AAP has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar – in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.