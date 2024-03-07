Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Detains Suspect; Interrogation Underway At Undisclosed Location

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an individual and is currently conducting intensive interrogations in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast case.

It is reportedly said that the suspect is being questioned at an undisclosed location, based on information provided by Minaj alias Suleman, a suspected militant associated with the Ballari Module (ISIS Ballari Module).

Following the blast, the suspect is believed to have left Bengaluru on a Bidar-bound bus headed towards Bhatkal. The NIA, along with the CCB police, had put efforts to track down the alleged terrorist.

Sulaiman, an individual from Bellary with ISIS inspiration, and his associates identified themselves as part of the Bellary ISIS Module (ISIS Ballari Module). This group specifically targeted college students, recruiting them into their ranks.

It is reportedly said that Sulaiman was associated with a banned outfit for the past five years, initiated the Bellary unit, with the help of Syed Sameer of Bellary. Their sinister plans included orchestrating bomb blasts in Bangalore and Bellary, particularly in North Karnataka.

This group devised a strategy involving college students for acts of sabotage, exploiting those willing to sacrifice their lives for religious motives. Sulaiman had even traveled to Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq, hatching a conspiracy to radicalize individuals into jihadists.

In December last year, the NIA had conducted raids on members of this conspiracy to commit acts of sabotage within the country. The operation revealed the possession of materials necessary for detonating improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including sulfur, potassium nitrate, gunpowder, sugar, ethanol, sharp weapons, currency, confidential documents, smartphones, and digital devices.