Millie Bobby Brown Felt Like Tom Cruise When She Did Her Own Stunts

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Actress Millie Bobby Brown has compared herself to Hollywood star Tom Cruise for doing her own stunts in an upcoming film.

Brown performed all of her own stunts in the upcoming fantasy-action film 'Damsel', reports aceshowbiz.

On 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the actress shared that the stunts, which included scaling rock walls, riding horses, and wielding a large sword, empowered her while initially filling her with fear.

"I felt like Tom Cruise," she said, referencing the Hollywood star known for his daredevil stunts.

Brown agreed that doing her own stunts was "scary" due to her lack of physical training.

The actress took the challenge and said: "I just, like, did the stunt as if it wasn't, you know, Tom Cruise-level stuff."

'Damsel', which will be released on Netflix, follows Brown as a noblewoman, who marries a prince. She discovers that his family plans to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt.