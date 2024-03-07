Bitget Celebrates 25 Million Users Amid Bull Run's Influx Of New Traders

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
Bitcoin (BTC) deposits have surged to unprecedented levels, surpassing $2 billion daily since mid-January.
According to data compiled by the analytical firm Glassnode in February 2024, total deposits have soared to a record-breaking $2.46 billion. Bitget, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has seen a notable user surge, with more than 25 million signing up on Mar. 7.
At the same time, BGB, the exchange's own token, posed a prominent increase, surging by 64% to hit its all-time high price of $1.15. This increase in Bitcoin deposits comes at the same time that Bitcoin's price has gone through the roof, reaching an all-time high of $68,000. Notably, crypto exchanges have seen significant inflow and outflow.
BGB serves as a utility token within the Bitget ecosystem, offering traders discounts on transaction fees and access to exclusive privileges. Additionally, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, said:
Bitget's New Tokens and Market Performance
Bitget added 39 new tokens in February to enhance trading opportunities. The crypto exchange has a track record of disclosing market performance for its early listed tokens, many of which have experienced triple-digit growth.
Bitget Token BGB recorded a 7.55% increase. Presently, it is trading at $0.9875, rebounding from $1.05 on the same day.
BGBUSD 1-Day Chart
