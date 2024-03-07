SNAPCLEAN Introduces A Safe UVC Sterilisation & Disinfecting Machine To Singapore

Providing peace-of-mind over hygiene and health concerns SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - In a groundbreaking leap forward for disinfection standards and hygiene practices, SNAPCLEAN introduces a cutting-edge sterilisation machine designed to combat the ongoing threat of respiratory infections, flu outbreaks and other contact diseases like hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) in the post-pandemic era. As communities worldwide grapple with the lingering effects of the pandemic, concerns over hygiene and health remain at the forefront of societal consciousness. SNAPCLEAN offers a science-backed approach to disinfection that transcends conventional methods.









SNAPCLEAN - Safe UVC sterilisation & disinfecting machine

Safe UV 405nm wavelength and Thymol as the main antibacterial active ingredient



At the heart of the technology lies a powerful combination of UV sterilisation and Thymol- based disinfection solution. Utilising a UV sterilisation wavelength of 405nm, SNAPCLEAN effectively targets bacteria and fungi, providing thorough disinfection without compromising the quality of materials. The inclusion of Thymol, recognised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an effective ingredient against COVID-19, further enhances its germ-killing capabilities, offering peace-of-mind to users.









SNAPCLEAN - Safe UVC sterilisation & disinfecting of soft toys

From children's soft toys to hard-to-disinfect items such as boxing gloves, load bearing vests, cycling or motorbike helmets, and travel pillows, SNAPCLEAN offers a safe and comprehensive solution for sanitising a wide range of everyday items. With just eight minutes needed for the disinfection process, SNAPCLEAN ensures convenience and efficiency for busy individuals and families.



International Certifications



SNAPCLEAN machines have received international recognition for their anti-bacterial effectiveness and safety, with certifications from renowned laboratories such as Analytice, TUV, European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), and the Dubai Central Laboratory Department. These certifications underscore SNAPCLEAN's commitment to delivering high-quality and trustworthy hygiene solutions to consumers.



Located island-wide



In response to evolving wellness and cleaning trends, SNAPCLEAN machines are now conveniently located at laundromats and automobile stores island-wide, with more locations to be announced soon. This strategic expansion ensures accessibility for those seeking to incorporate science-based, performance-driven hygiene practices into their daily lives. The cost of each use is five dollars and ninety cents ($5.90).



'Amidst the desire for increased togetherness, travel and social interactions, simple hygiene solutions that prioritise health and well-being is crucial,' said Christopher Chong, CEO at SNAPCLEAN. 'We are proud to introduce a convenient and hassle-free solution that not only meets the highest standards of hygiene but also promotes a renewed sense of confidence and well-being. Families can now easily protect themselves and their loved ones from infections, allowing them to enjoy greater peace-of-mind and a stress-free, active social life.'



As consumers increasingly search for products and services backed by scientific evidence, SNAPCLEAN leads the way with a solution that meets their high expectations for disinfection in the modern age.

SNAPCLEAN locations*:

Location

Address

1

Chai Chee Laundromat

42 Chai Chee Street #01-66, Singapore 461042

2

Dobi Enjoy Laundromat

58 Lengkok Bahru #01-515, Singapore 150058

3

Bike Frenzie

SAFRA Tampines, 1/A Tampines Street 92, Singapore 528882

4

Dr Helmet

472 Tampines Street 44, #01-57, Singapore 520472

5

Dr Helmet Motorsports

3007 Ubi Road 1 #01-422, Singapore 408701

6

DetailOutz

25 Kaki Bukit Road 4, #03-28, Singapore 417800

7

GP Motoring

282 MacPherson Road, Singapore 348607

8

Juzz Wheelzz

1007 Bukit Merah Lane 3, #01-07, Singapore 159721

9

Bikers Avenue

1 Bukit Batok Crescent, #02-58, WCEGA Plaza, Singapore 658064

10

Shine Like Knights (SLK) Auto Detailing

2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #01-02, Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore 768159

11

Z-arage (Zaolormoto)

61 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, #01-07, E9 Premium, Singapore 757047

12

Ah Fook Motor

5 Soon Lee Street, #01-15, Pioneer Point, Singapore 627607



*More locations will be announced soon.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About SNAPCLEAN SNAPCLEAN is a Singapore-based company committed to fostering a healthier environment for all. They provide a safe, convenient and effective tool that transforms the disinfection process for everyday items, raising hygiene standards. Internationally certified, their sterilisation machine empowers users to efficiently disinfect items any time, offering peace- of-mind and enabling a healthy and active social life. Find out more at



SNAPCLEAN

