Qatar To Build 14 Schools Via Public Private Partnership

Doha, Qatar: Fourteen schools will be designed, built and maintained in various parts of Qatar through a public private partnership. With the aim of providing high-quality education to more than 10,000 students, the schools are scheduled to be operational from 2025-26 academic year.

Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', and Urbacon Trading and Contracting Company signed a new contract to construct the schools in accordance with Law No (12) of 2022 on Regulating Partnership between Public and Private Sectors.

Within the project, five primary schools will be built in the areas of South Al Wajba, Muaither, Al Thumama, Al Meshaf, in addition to four preparatory schools in the areas of Muaither, Al Gharrafa, Al Aziziya and Rawdat Rashed and three secondary schools in Ain Khaled, Muaither and Al Thumama, and two science and technology schools in Al Sakhama and Rawdat Al Hamama, with the aim of providing high-quality education to more than 10,000 students.

This is part of second package of the Qatar Schools Development Programme within the Public-Private Sectors Partnership, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Buthaina Bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, HE Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, HE Dr Eng Saad bin Ahmad Al Muhannadi, President of the Public Works Authority and representatives from the implementing company along several official from various entities.

This step comes is in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2030-2024, the final phase of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to increase the participation of the private sector in the various economic fields of the country and enable it to play a key role in achieving goals and long-term outcomes.

Ashghal had overseen the construction of the first package of eight schools through Public-Private Partnerships, as part of Qatar's commitment to enable the private sector to play a key role in achieving long-term goals and outcomes, particularly through the utilization of Public-Private Partnerships as a mean of infrastructure development and service provision.

Eng. Jaralla Mohammed Al Marri, Manager of Buildings Projects Department says,“For the first time in Qatar, the project will be implemented using modern construction methods including 3D printing technology and modular building using prefabricated structures. This initiative is in line with Ashghal's commitment to promote the use of more effective and efficient construction methods through modern technology, in line with the Third National Development Strategy, which aims to enhance infrastructure efficiency and adopt more sustainable options, through the use of modern techniques and attain world-class standards of quality.”

Eng. Mohammed Masoud Al Marri, Chairman of Ashghal's PPP Committee, said that the executing company will be designing, building schools, and performing maintenance for 25 years, and providing safety and maintenance work will be part of the company's task. He added, after the expiration of the execution period, the company must return the schools to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in proper condition, hinting that the completion of the new schools is set for 2025.

Khalid Mohammed Al-Hajri, Manager of General Services Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and member of the PPP projects committee Package 2 said that the project of the new schools greatly supports the achievement of the objectives of education strategy, as it provides a modern, sophisticated, and comprehensive foundation which fosters creativity and innovation in students in all learning levels.

Explaining the infrastructure, Project engineer Khalid Al Najjar said that the new schools are set to include 30 classrooms including classrooms for students with special needs accommodating about 786 students according to approved designs, various educational facilities such as laboratories for sciences, languages, and IT, in addition to sports, art and multipurpose halls, libraries, classrooms, outdoor spaces which include shaded car parking, sports stadiums, and service facilities.

“The new schools will undergo modifications in the external and internal designs, which includes changing the colors of flooring and internal walls to suit the age of students, thus enhancing the learning and psychological environment, and positively impacting learning outcomes," he added.