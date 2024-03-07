Baku Airport Records Higher Passenger Flow For February

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In the month of February of this year, Heydar Aliyev
International Airport continued to increase the influx of
passengers by serving more than 471 thousand passengers, Azernews reports.
This is a 50.7% increase compared to the corresponding period of
the previous year, when 312 thousand passengers were
transported.
In February, with 33 airlines operating, including 13 low-budget
(low-cost) carriers, a total of 3,853 flights were carried out.
Passengers on international routes were distributed, with 50.5%
served by foreign airlines and the remaining share handled by the
national carrier. Foreign airlines served more than 215 thousand
passengers, while Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) served 211 thousand
passengers. More than 44 thousand passengers were transported on
the Nakhchivan route. Additionally, the number of transit
passengers increased by 106%, reaching 25 thousand people compared
to February of the previous year.
Last month, the most popular international destinations from
Baku International Airport were Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi,
Dubai, and Moscow, where more than 228 thousand passengers were
served.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to improve its
services and meet the demands of passengers.
