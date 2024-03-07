Fairmont Jaipur And Princess Diya Kumari Foundation Create Everlasting Memories In International Women\'S Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th March 2024 - Fairmont Jaipur and the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF) joined forces to host a remarkable International Women\'s Day celebration for female artisans from Rajasthan. This collaborative event, held on 5th March at Fairmont Jaipur, the event welcomed women from PDKF, offering them a day filled with unforgettable experiences. The celebration showcased exceptional hospitality, engaging activities, and a makeover session, creating a truly special experience for the participating women artisans.



After arriving at Fairmont Jaipur from Badal Mahal, women were treated to an immersive Five Senses Arrival Experience. Following the arrival experience, the festivities continued with a variety of fun activities and games thoughtfully curated by Fairmont Jaipur. These activities were designed to foster a sense of connection and joy among the attendees, creating a truly memorable experience for everyone.



Six lucky women were chosen through a random draw for an exciting makeover session led by a professional stylist, this experience offered a chance for personal transformation and a touch of pampering. Finally, a delectable theme lunch was served, setting the stage for the rest of the celebration.



Mrs. Jui Sharma- COO Triton Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, expressed, \"Fairmont Jaipur is proud to have played a role in creating a day that celebrated the strength and accomplishments of women, and promoting local support for women and the community. The initiative reflects the power of unity and the impact that can be achieved when two leading organisations join hands together for empowering the local community\".



The impact of the event undeniably highlights the effectiveness of purposeful partnerships in achieving generous objectives. Fairmont Jaipur and the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation maintain their unwavering commitment to initiating substantial changes and championing the empowerment of local women. This dedication goes beyond occasional endeavours, representing a sustained effort to enhance the well-being of women within the community. As steadfast advocates of positive transformation, these entities stand together, fostering empowering initiatives that uplift and serve as a catalyst for the thriving of the local community.





