Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Zoopark-1 Counter-Battery Radar System On Lyman Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have destroyed a Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar system on the Lyman axis.

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

While conducting reconnaissance in the Lyman sector, the operators of reconnaissance UAVs from the Medoid tactical group of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered an enemy 1L219 Zoopark-1 radar system.

SOF operators accompanied the target for some time and provided information to a rocket and artillery unit of Ukraine's defense forces for further damage.

"As a result of fire damage, the enemy's radar system and the crew were destroyed," the post said.

It added that Medoid soldiers had already destroyed seven radars of this type.