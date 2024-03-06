Uttar Pradesh: ED Raids Premises Of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, His Brother In Kanpur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (March 7) raided the premises of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The ED team, which arrived from Lucknow, also targeted the residence of Solanki's brother, Arshad, who was questioned during the operation. Notably, the probe agency reportedly cut off the CCTV connections at Solanki's premises as the raids commenced.

Irfan Solanki has been lodged in jail for the past year following allegations of attempting to encroach upon a plot, made by a woman. A total of 17 cases have been filed against him. Despite filing an application to cast a vote during the Rajya Sabha elections, his request was dismissed by the court.

In January this year, when the BJP appointed Solanki, accused in the 2018 Siyana violence, as the Bulandshahr zonal president, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence in the judiciary but conveyed skepticism towards the government.

He expressed hope that party leaders like Azam Khan, Irfan Solanki, and Ramakant Yadav, entangled in what he termed "fake cases," would receive justice from the court.

The ED's investigation is expected to shed light on financial aspects and potential connections with illegal activities, contributing to the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding Irfan Solanki.

