Kuwait Science Club: Nat'l Science, Engineering Competition Supports Young Researchers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Science Club (KSC) Chairman Talal Al-Kharafi said on Wednesday that Kuwait Science and Engineering Competition was a strategic event to support young researchers and innovators.

This came in a statement to the press in the opening of the Competition in its 10th edition with participation of 83 scientific researches and engineering designs sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and attendance of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.

"The scientific club has been able to achieve a qualitative shift to develop our children's capacities in the field of scientific research," Al-Kharafi said in a press release.

The KSC started its competition since 2012 where free workshops and courses are held throughout the year for teachers and students to prepare them for competitions and scientific exhibitions.

Al-Kharafi added, the competition offers seven months training program for students to participate in Arabic and international forums including International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) world's largest international science competition.

On his part, head of Development Sector and Competitive Programs Mohammad Al-Saffar said KSC keen on spreading the culture of scientific research and innovations between students except for college students.

Chairman of the Competition Jury Mohammad Al-Failakawi pointed out that the participants were evaluated by 50 judges in different scientific disciplines and all of them are Faculty members at Kuwait University, The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

The competition included 22 scientific and engineering fields as well as social and behavioral sciences and the projects have been integrated into 11 groups each with several specializations. (end)

