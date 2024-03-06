Mohammad, Saudi Arabia's First Male Humanoid Robot, Debuts At Deepfest (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham played host to DeepFest, the leading gathering for the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) community, where Saudi Arabia unveiled its pioneering humanoid robot.

Named Mohammad the Humanoid Robot, this creation by QSS Systems stands as the male counterpart to SARA, Saudi Arabia's initial humanoid robot. Dressed in a traditional white thawb and red keffiyeh, Mohammad captivated the audience with flawless Arabic, underscoring Saudi Arabia's strides in AI and its dedication to technological progress.

"I am the first Saudi robot in the form of a man," declared Mohammad. "Manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I represent a national endeavor showcasing our AI achievements. Together, we usher in a new era of innovation."

Saudi Arabia's bold embrace of technology within its conservative societal fabric underscores the intricate dynamics between tradition and modernity. Mohammad's unveiling sparks debates on the integration of groundbreaking technologies into culturally entrenched settings and underscores ethical considerations surrounding AI development and deployment.

As the male counterpart to SARA, Mohammad symbolizes another milestone in Saudi Arabia's innovation journey. His creation underscores the nation's steadfast commitment to technological advancement and inventive prowess.