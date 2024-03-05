Solchat, A Communication Protocol On Solana, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list Solchat, a communication protocol on Solana, in the SOL Zone. For all CoinW users, the Solchat/USDT trading pair and Solchatx4 ETF will be officially available for trading on 5th March 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of Solchat, we are launching the“Join the Solchat bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Solchat is a cutting-edge protocol that leverages the high-speed and low-cost advantages of Solana, offering users a seamless and secure way to connect. Whether it's text messaging, audio calls, video calls, group chats, or even sending payments, Solchat ensures privacy and encryption at every step. With its user-friendly interface, communicating from wallet to wallet or within groups has never been easier or more secure.

– Text Messaging: Encrypted one-on-one chats on the Solana blockchain.

– Audio and Video Calls: Secure and peer-to-peer communication using WebRTC.

– Group Chats & Emojis: Create groups for collective conversations and enhance interactions with emojis.

– On-Chain Pictures: Share images securely stored on Arweave or IPFS.

– Payments: Send SOL directly to friends within the chat, akin to CashApp but within the blockchain realm.

– Premium Features: Access to exclusive features for $CHAT token stakers.

At the heart of Solchat's ecosystem is the $CHAT token, an SPL token with a total supply of 10 million. Token holders can look forward to staking mechanisms with attractive yields, unlocking premium features, and participating in a vibrant community. With 20% of the total supply allocated for presale and liquidity, $CHAT is poised for significant growth and utility.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent Solchat prize pool will be up for grabs from March 5th, 2024, at 12:00 to March 11th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

