Azerbaijan's PM Meets With His Russian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has
today met with visiting Chairman of the Government of the Russian
Federation Mikhail Mishustin.
The Prime Ministers initially held a one-on-one meeting, which
was later continued in an expanded format with the participation of
delegations from both countries.
During the meeting, the parties acknowledged the strong
Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership across various domains,
emphasizing the dynamic growth of bilateral relations driven by
close communication and joint initiatives led by the presidents of
both countries.
The meeting also saw discussions on topical issues of the
economic, trade and investment cooperation. They also highlighted
the implementation of the joint projects in energy, industry,
transport, agriculture, culture and humanitarian spheres aligned
with the agreements and instructions of the both countries' heads
of state.
Emphasizing the importance of progressive development of trade
and economic cooperation, the parties hailed the record level of
mutual trade reached in 2023, exceeding 4.3 billion US dollars.
They also expressed confidence that the trend of increasing trade
turnover will be sustained.
The prime ministers also emphasized the expansion of the mutual
investment activity, affirming the interest in continuing
cooperation in priority investment projects.
The sides highlighted high dynamics of successful implementation
of joint projects related industrial cooperation, including the
production and assembly of trucks and commercial vehicles in
Azerbaijan, and the manufacturing of medicines.
Transport and transit were emphasized as pivotal aspects of
Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation, with both parties noting a more than
11 percent increase in cargo transportation volume between the two
countries in 2023. The North-South International Transport Corridor
was also highlighted for its importance, with commendation for
joint efforts to maximize its potential. Improving infrastructure,
including roads, railways, and border crossing points, was
identified as crucial for the corridor's development.
The leaders also applauded the longstanding cultural and
humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, highlighting
the growing interaction between regions.
Ali Asadov and Mikhail Mishustin explored future prospects for
mutually beneficial cooperation and affirmed their commitment to
combined efforts on various mutual interests.
The meeting concluded with the signing of several agreements
aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism, culture, and
the development of state border crossing points and highway
infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Russia.
