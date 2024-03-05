Azerbaijan's PM Meets With His Russian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has today met with visiting Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

The Prime Ministers initially held a one-on-one meeting, which was later continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both countries.

During the meeting, the parties acknowledged the strong Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership across various domains, emphasizing the dynamic growth of bilateral relations driven by close communication and joint initiatives led by the presidents of both countries.

The meeting also saw discussions on topical issues of the economic, trade and investment cooperation. They also highlighted the implementation of the joint projects in energy, industry, transport, agriculture, culture and humanitarian spheres aligned with the agreements and instructions of the both countries' heads of state.

Emphasizing the importance of progressive development of trade and economic cooperation, the parties hailed the record level of mutual trade reached in 2023, exceeding 4.3 billion US dollars. They also expressed confidence that the trend of increasing trade turnover will be sustained.

The prime ministers also emphasized the expansion of the mutual investment activity, affirming the interest in continuing cooperation in priority investment projects.

The sides highlighted high dynamics of successful implementation of joint projects related industrial cooperation, including the production and assembly of trucks and commercial vehicles in Azerbaijan, and the manufacturing of medicines.

Transport and transit were emphasized as pivotal aspects of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation, with both parties noting a more than 11 percent increase in cargo transportation volume between the two countries in 2023. The North-South International Transport Corridor was also highlighted for its importance, with commendation for joint efforts to maximize its potential. Improving infrastructure, including roads, railways, and border crossing points, was identified as crucial for the corridor's development.

The leaders also applauded the longstanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the growing interaction between regions.

Ali Asadov and Mikhail Mishustin explored future prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and affirmed their commitment to combined efforts on various mutual interests.

The meeting concluded with the signing of several agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism, culture, and the development of state border crossing points and highway infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Russia.