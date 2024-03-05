               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

5 Killed After Fire Breaks Out At 2-Storey Building In Lucknow


3/5/2024 6:00:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) Five persons died in a fire that broke out in a two-storey residential building in the Hata Hazrat Saheb area of Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow late on Tuesday night.

As soon as the fire started, there was an explosion in the gas cylinder. The people inside the building could not come out as the fire spread throughout the house.

The deceased were identified as Musheer Ali (50), his wife Husna Bano (45), nieces Raiya (5), Hiba (2), and Huma (3).

Four others, including the two daughters of Musheer, were later rescued by the fire brigade personnel. All of them have been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the KGMU in critical condition.

Police sources said that Musheer Ali was a firecracker seller and the fire may have been caused by the explosive material stored in the house.

Forensic experts have been called in and further details are awaited.

MENAFN05032024000231011071ID1107939655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search