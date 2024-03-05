L&T Technology Services, Intel To Power Smart Cities With Edge-AI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) L&T Technology Services Ltd on Tuesday announced a collaboration with chip-maker Intel to develop and provide scalable edge-AI solutions.

By harnessing Intel's 'Edge Platform', L&T Technology will empower on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation.

These scenarios typically demand advanced networking and AI analytics at the edge, meeting stringent real-world needs with low latency, locality, and cost requirements, the company said in a statement.

"By running seamlessly on standard hardware and featuring built-in edge-native AI runtime powered by OpenVINO for inferencing, this platform embodies innovation and efficiency,” said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology.

Intel's 'Edge Platform' offers a comprehensive ecosystem with modular building blocks, premium service and support offerings, providing developers with an all-in-one solution for their edge computing needs.

“Industries like transportation and smart cities will benefit from technologies that expedite the design and implementation of vehicle-to-vehicle transportation, road safety, accident prevention, and enhanced mobility," said Pallavi Mahajan, Intel CVP and General Manager of Network and Edge Group Software.