Biotechnology Reagents And Kits Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Reagent kits are instruments for detecting specific substances in the field or laboratory. They are commonly used to detect the use of illicit substances. Reagent test kits are user-friendly and feature color changes to indicate the presence of specific drugs. Certain testing packages require additional processing using the laboratory's thin chromatography techniques. Biotechnology reagents and packages are essential for conducting research, evaluating biological samples, and developing biopharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics

Increasing R&D Expenditure by Biotechnology Companies Drives the Global Market

Increasing expenditures on research and development for life sciences and biotechnology will substantially drive the market in the coming years. According to a May 2020 article, global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies spent approximately 20% of their revenues on research and development in 2019. In addition, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations are among the world's twenty largest R&D spenders. This number demonstrates a 10% increase in R&D expenditures compared to 2017. In 2018, the growth from year to year was roughly four times what it was from 2016 to 2017.

Growing Demand for Synthetic Biology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Government policies supporting synthetic biology primarily drive the biotechnology reagents and kits market. Advanced economies like the United States and the United Kingdom are actively funding synthetic biology research and development initiatives. For instance, in March 2021, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine organized a roundtable meeting. This initiative aims to investigate synthetic biology and its associated scientific, policy, and industrial capabilities.

Additionally, industry participants in this field continuously develop proprietary and innovative technologies to expand their market presence. BioBricks and other non-profit organizations guarantee the accessibility of synthetic biology technologies for humanitarian purposes. Synthetic biology forums such as OpenWetWare serve as an information-sharing platform that provides researchers with conceptual training. Establishing organizations and forums encourages researchers to adopt and study synthetic biology concepts and develop innovative technologies, creating opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global biotechnology reagents and kits market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.21% over the forecast period. Major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies offering reagents and packages for molecular biology, environmental biology, industrial biology, and other biotechnology fields dominated the revenue share in North America. Moreover, several regional drug developers are involved in strategic initiatives that contribute to expanding the market. For example, Lifespan Biosciences (LSBio) acquired Absolute Antibody and its sibling company Kerafast in December 2020. This acquisition was anticipated to allow Absolute Antibody to continue its expansion while providing higher-quality reagents and services for recombinant antibodies. LSBio can expand its product offerings for its clientele by developing recombinant antibodies and creating highly parallel product lines.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period. The European market contains a significant share of the biotechnology reagents and kits market. Reagents are important in disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and numerous biotech research programs. Therefore, it is utilized by numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Numerous prominent market participants offer reagents and supplies. Diverse businesses are implementing strategic initiatives to meet the rising market demand. For example, Eurofins technologies launched reagents for the automated isolation of high-quality COVID-19 RNA from viral particles in a patient's respiratory samples in August 2020. The automated reagent-based magnetic bead method retrieves and isolates virus particles and their respective RNA on various sensitive stands for subsequent RT-PCR analysis.

Key Highlights



The global biotechnology reagents and kits market was valued at

USD 456.19 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 1,775.67 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 16.3%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on kit type,

the global biotechnology reagents and kits market is divided into purification kits, amplification kits, detection kits, isolation kits, and other kits.

The detection kits segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period.

Based on technology,

the global biotechnology reagents and kits market is bifurcated into LAMP technology, PCR, cell culture, sequencing, chromatography, electrophoresis, flow cytometry, and other technologies.

The cell culture segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.

Based on tested parameters,

the global biotechnology reagents and kits market is divided into DNA, RNA, enzymes, proteins, and others.

The RNA segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period.

Based on microorganisms,

the global biotechnology reagents and kits market is segmented into bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.

The virus segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Based on purpose,

the global biotechnology reagents and kits market is segmented into on-site and laboratory.

The on-site segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user,

the global biotechnology reagents and kits market is bifurcated into healthcare, food and agriculture, natural resources and environment, industrial processing, and others.

The healthcare segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global biotechnology reagents and kits market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.21% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global biotechnology reagents and kits market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc., Cytiva, and Promega Corporation.

Market News



In May 2023,

NeoDx Biotech Labs, a startup founded at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, introduced seven Real-time PCR-based assays for infectious diseases, like HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C, to reduce the testing burden on diagnostic centers and hospitals.

In March 2023,

the Technology Development Board, a statutory body under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, signed a contract with Telangana-based startup Huwel Lifesciences to validate and commercialize Rapid Real-time PCR reagents for storage and transport at room temperature. The board has approved a 15-crore rupee contribution out of the 40 crore rupees required for the undertaking.



Global Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market: Segmentation

By Kit Type



Purification Kits

Amplification Kits

Detection Kits

Isolation Kits

Others



By Technology



LAMP Technology

PCR

Cell Culture

Sequencing

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Flow Cytometry

Other Technologies



By Tested Parameters



DNA

RNA

Enzymes

Proteins

Others



By Micro-Organisms



Bacteria

Virus

Fungi

Parasites



By Purpose



On-Site

Laboratory



By End-User



Healthcare

Food and Agriculture

Natural Resources and Environment Industrial Processing

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



