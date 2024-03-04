The Face Shop Announces Khushi Kapoor As The First-Ever Face Of The Brand In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th March 2024: The Face Shop, a global leader in the Korean beauty and skincare industry, is thrilled to announce Khushi Kapoor as the first-ever face of the brand in India. Khushi Kapoor brings to The Face Shop her charisma and elegance, marking a significant milestone in the brand\'s journey in India.



Khushi Kapoor emerges as the perfect match for The Face Shop, embodying the brand\'s ethos of clean beauty and self-care effortlessly. With her Gen Z appeal and widespread popularity among young audiences, she brings a fresh perspective to the beauty scene in India. Her genuine passion and dedication for Korean skincare resonates deeply with today\'s conscientious customers. Her Bollywood debut captivated audiences worldwide, which has solidified her position as one of the industry\'s rising stars. As she takes on the role of the face of The Face Shop, Khushi Kapoor\'s commitment to maintaining a healthy, glowing skin reflects her ability to inspire her generation to embrace their own charm and beauty.



\"I am honored and thrilled to be chosen as the face of The Face Shop,\" said Khushi Kapoor. \"As an actor, skincare is an essential part of my daily routine, with long hours on set, coupled with shoots and meetings, I always seek out for extra hydration and nourishment to my skin. This is where the brand perfectly fits in my everyday skincare routine giving me an extra glow. This collaboration marks my first venture into skincare, and I am particularly excited to partner with a leading Korean brand renowned for its innovative approach to clean beauty & natural ingredients. I\'m an avid fan of K-beauty as it gives me glowing skin and the confidence to go about my day, so you could say this is a notable feather in my cap! I simply can\'t wait, and look forward to sharing the transformative power of Korean skincare with consumers in India.\"



With Khushi Kapoor at the helm, The Face Shop continues to redefine skincare standards, offering innovative skincare solutions that empower individuals to adhere to a wholesome skincare routine comprising of clean and natural products. As the brand embarks on this exciting journey with Khushi Kapoor, it reaffirms its commitment to providing skincare products that nurture, rejuvenate, and inspire.



\"We are thrilled to welcome Khushi Kapoor to The Face Shop family,\" said â€“ Spokesperson at The Face Shop. \"Her genuine passion for skincare and dedication to clean beauty perfectly encapsulates the essence of our brand. With Khushi\'s support, we look forward to empowering individuals to embrace a clean beauty routine that not only encourages self-care rituals but also celebrates the unique beauty in us all.\"



About The Face Shop:



At The Face Shop, we believe in the philosophy of clean beauty, crafting high-performance products that harness the power of nature and science. Our skincare products are meticulously crafted with the finest natural ingredients, their powers amplified by cutting-edge technology to deliver healthy, radiant skin you\'ll love. Since 2003, The Face Shop has been at the forefront of Korean skincare innovation. Our commitment to clean, nature-inspired formulas backed by rigorous scientific research has positioned us as the #1 K-beauty brand worldwide. With over 3000 stores in 35 countries, we share the secrets of naturally beautiful skin with a global community. Experience the difference with The Face Shop - where nature and science meet to create beautiful, healthy skin. Discover the power of clean beauty with The Face Shop, where nature and science work hand-in-hand.

