Ukraine expects highest electricity exports amid promising weather conditions

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy has announced expectations for Monday to mark the peak of electricity exports for the year, coupled with limited imports owing to warm weather conditions. This surge in electricity exports follows a significant hiatus prompted by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the seizure of the Zaporizhya nuclear power plant, shortly before the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.



Despite these challenges, Ukraine has managed to resume and even escalate its electricity exports to Eastern European countries, particularly in February and March. These exports have not only provided crucial revenue streams for Ukraine's economy, burdened by the ongoing conflict, but have also contributed to bolstering energy security in the region.



However, amidst its export endeavors, Ukraine continues to import electricity during peak consumption hours to meet domestic demand. The Ministry of Energy has projected electricity imports to reach 132 megawatts per hour on Monday, while exports to neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are slated to total 13,264 MWh.



This outlook underscores Ukraine's efforts to leverage its energy resources to bolster economic resilience while navigating complex geopolitical challenges. The ability to sustain and even expand electricity exports despite adversities reflects Ukraine's determination to diversify its energy portfolio and strengthen regional partnerships for mutual benefit.

