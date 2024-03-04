Delegation Of Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria
Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov and other delegation members has visited
the Alley of Martyrs in Baku today, Azernews reports.
The delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate
Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's
independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their
graves. The participants visited the Eternal Flame monument.
The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of
Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs
and the redevelopment of the city.
To recall that a delegation from Bulgaria headed by President of
the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov
Zhelyazkov is paying a visit to Azerbaijan. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the
National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov
Zhelyazkov. During the conversation, the operation of SOCAR's
office in Bulgaria in the context of energy cooperation between 2
countries was emphasized.
