Delegation Of Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov and other delegation members has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku today, Azernews reports.

The delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves. The participants visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.

To recall that a delegation from Bulgaria headed by President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov is paying a visit to Azerbaijan. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov. During the conversation, the operation of SOCAR's office in Bulgaria in the context of energy cooperation between 2 countries was emphasized.