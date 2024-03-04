TMC's Tapas Roy Resigns As Baranagar MLA Post, Likely To Quit Mamata Banerjee-Led Party

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy on Monday submitted his resignation to the West Bengal assembly speaker and dropped a hint at quiting the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Roy, while speaking to media persons, slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.\"I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption leveled against the party and the government. Secondly, I do not support the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled,\" he told reporters has been at loggerheads with TMC MP from North Kolkata, Sudip Bandopadhyay. \"I have been a loyal soldier of the party for the last 25 years. But I did not get my due,\" he said.\"I resigned because I felt that I am not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party...,\" he said.

“TMC is not for me... Wherever I see, there is corruption in this party, it is not right that someone else commits a crime and the rest get punished,\" Roy told media persons.

He added,“I have been facing many kinds of conflicts and I did not go to the Assembly for a long time. I was not even attending party programs and today I have resigned. I have not decided anything yet about what I will do next...”Senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Bratya Basu met Roy at his residence this morning in an attempt to pacify him.

