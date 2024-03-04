Trump secures victory in primaries in 3 US states

(MENAFN) In the latest primaries across Michigan, Idaho, and Missouri, former US President Donald Trump has emerged triumphant in his bid to secure the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Trump's victories in these key states signify a significant advancement in the nomination race, further solidifying his position as the frontrunner over his party rival, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.



During the Michigan primary, Trump secured a commanding win, capturing an impressive 68 percent of the vote, while Haley, his closest contender, trailed behind with 27 percent of the votes. Similarly, in Idaho's primary election, Trump demonstrated his dominance by achieving a substantial lead over Haley, clinching victory with a staggering 85 percent of the vote, compared to Haley's modest 13 percent. In Missouri, Trump's success was resounding as he emerged victorious in every county caucus throughout the state, underscoring his widespread appeal among Republican voters.



With these triumphs, Trump's delegate count has surged to 247 nationwide, firmly establishing him as a frontrunner within the Republican Party's nomination race. In contrast, Haley's delegate count stands at a modest 24, highlighting the significant disparity in support between the two candidates.



The upcoming "Super Tuesday," a pivotal event during which voters in 15 states will select their preferred candidate for each party, is anticipated to be a crucial juncture in the presidential race. Following the conclusion of these primaries on March 5, the political landscape surrounding the presidential candidates is expected to gain clarity, offering valuable insights into the trajectory of the Republican Party's nomination process and the broader dynamics shaping the 2024 presidential election.

