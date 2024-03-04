BIXOLON Launches BK5-31 3-Inch Kiosk Printer In Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) Highly Dependable and Durable Kiosk Printer for the Ticketing and Labelling Industries

Dusseldorf, 4 March 2024 – BIXOLON Europe GmbH , a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced receipt, label, and mobile printers, is pleased to announce the launch and availability of its new BK5-31 3-inch (80mm) thermal kiosk printer mechanism in Europe, for printing tickets and labels. The printer supports a media thickness of up to 0.20 mm; and selectable media widths of 83 / 80 / 60 / 58 / 20mm; which is typically integrated into appropriate kiosk applications. The benefit of its range of media widths enables this printer to be used for printing the likes of tickets, wristbands, and labelling. Therefore, this printer is ideal for custom self-service kiosk solutions and can be used for self-labelling kiosks, coupons or vouchers at casinos, parking tickets, and more.

The BK5-31 provides fast printing speeds of up to 150 mm/sec at 203 dpi. Featuring multi-position near-end sensors which allows organisations deploying this printer to efficiently monitor the status of the paper it prints. This also enables organisations to minimise maintenance resources required to manage this printer, if and when maintenance is required, and for the printer and staff to stay productive.

The BK5-31 mechanism is functional across extreme environments, as it can operate in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to +60 degrees Celsius. Offering a side open frame for easy media loading, plus power and reset switches located on both sides, the BK5-31 enables easy mounting in compact spaces regardless of the orientation. This kiosk printer comes with diverse connectivity options including USB (B type or 4-pin connector), serial (9-pin male or 5-pin connector), Power (DC Jack or 2-pin connector) that facilitates easy integration and the transfer of vast data without causing delays during printing.

“This printer has been designed to be flexible and compatible to install and use across many kinds of kiosk scenarios. Its user-centred design offers customers a wide variety of media options and considers all the important requirements that an organisation needs to bear in mind when integrating these kinds of printers into their kiosks and self-service systems,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“This makes it the perfect solution for ticket and label printing within the transportation, hospitality, and government sectors.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the tenth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

