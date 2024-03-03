US State Department fines Boeing USD51M after arms export control violations

(MENAFN) The US State Department has announced the imposition of a significant fine totaling USD51 million on American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, citing numerous violations of the Arms Export Control Act and international arms trafficking regulations. The fine follows a comprehensive compliance review conducted by the Defense Goods Trade Controls Compliance Office within the Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, culminating in a settlement agreement reached between Boeing and the State Department.



Boeing, renowned as a global leader in aircraft manufacturing, was found to have committed a total of 199 violations of federal laws, spanning various infractions such as unauthorized exports, the improper transfer of technical data to foreign individuals and contractors, and the unauthorized export of defense materials. Notably, these violations included instances of exporting technical data to China, raising concerns regarding national security implications.



According to the State Department, Boeing voluntarily disclosed all alleged violations, the majority of which occurred prior to 2020. The company's proactive approach in acknowledging these violations demonstrates a commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.



As part of the 36-month consent agreement reached between Boeing and the State Department, the aircraft manufacturer will be required to pay a civil penalty of USD51 million. This penalty underscores the seriousness of the violations and serves as a deterrent against future non-compliance with arms export control regulations.



The imposition of this fine highlights the importance of stringent adherence to regulatory frameworks governing arms exports and underscores the State Department's commitment to upholding national security interests. By holding Boeing accountable for its violations, the State Department aims to reinforce the integrity of arms export controls and safeguard against potential threats to global security.

